Chief of Chaplains visits RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, center, Department of the Air Force Chief of Chaplains, attends a meeting with Team Mildenhall leadership during his visit to RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 21, 2025. They discussed strategic messaging and the impact the chaplains and religious affairs Airmen have on creating a ready culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 04:46
|Photo ID:
|8840900
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-KM921-2033
|Resolution:
|5852x3894
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
