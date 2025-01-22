Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Chaplains visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 14 of 14]

    Chief of Chaplains visits RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, center, Department of the Air Force Chief of Chaplains, attends a meeting with Team Mildenhall leadership during his visit to RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 21, 2025. They discussed strategic messaging and the impact the chaplains and religious affairs Airmen have on creating a ready culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.24.2025 04:46
    Photo ID: 8840900
    VIRIN: 250121-F-KM921-2033
    Resolution: 5852x3894
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of Chaplains visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    Air Force Chaplain Corps
    Religious Affairs
    Third Air Force

