Chief of Chaplains visits RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, center, Department of the Air Force Chief of Chaplains, attends a meeting with Team Mildenhall leadership during his visit to RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 21, 2025. They discussed strategic messaging and the impact the chaplains and religious affairs Airmen have on creating a ready culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)