Chief of Chaplains visits RAF Mildenhall

U.S. Air Force Capt. Tarvick Linder, left, 321st Special Tactics Squadron chaplain, and Master Sgt. Robert Barnhill, center, 321st STS first sergeant, greets Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, Department of the Air Force Chief of Chaplains, during his visit to RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 21, 2025. Davis toured the installation to meet the RAF Mildenhall chapel staff and learn about the different religious programs offered to Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)