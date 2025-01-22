Chief of Chaplains visits RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, left, Department of the Air Force Chief of Chaplains, speaks with Staff Sgt. Peyton Barboza, right, 321st Special Tactics Squadron religious affairs journeyman, and Capt. Tarvick Linder, 321st STS chaplain, during his visit to RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 21, 2025. Davis discussed strategic messaging and mission engagement, focusing on the impact that chaplains have on creating a ready culture for Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)