U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, left, Department of the Air Force Chief of Chaplains, speaks with Staff Sgt. Peyton Barboza, right, 321st Special Tactics Squadron religious affairs journeyman, and Capt. Tarvick Linder, 321st STS chaplain, during his visit to RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 21, 2025. Davis discussed strategic messaging and mission engagement, focusing on the impact that chaplains have on creating a ready culture for Airmen and Guardians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 04:46
|Photo ID:
|8840899
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-KM921-1969
|Resolution:
|5429x3612
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of Chaplains visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.