    Chief of Chaplains visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 9 of 14]

    Chief of Chaplains visits RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, left, Department of the Air Force Chief of Chaplains, speaks to Airmen from the 100th Security Force Squadron about spiritual readiness during his visit to RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 21, 2025. Davis is responsible for the religious needs and programs of over 700,000 Airmen and Guardians serving stateside and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    This work, Chief of Chaplains visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAF
    Air Force Chaplain Corps
    Religious Affairs
    Third Air Force

