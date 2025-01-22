Chief of Chaplains visits RAF Mildenhall

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Trent Davis, left, Department of the Air Force Chief of Chaplains, speaks to Airmen from the 100th Security Force Squadron about spiritual readiness during his visit to RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 21, 2025. Davis is responsible for the religious needs and programs of over 700,000 Airmen and Guardians serving stateside and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)