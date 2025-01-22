USACE commanding general visits Altadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Col. Andrew Baker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, USACE Commanding General Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr., and Col. Eric Swenson, USACE joint field office commander, visit areas affected by the Eaton wildfire, Jan. 23 in Altadena, California. When disasters occur, USACE teams can be mobilized to deliver assistance to affected communities. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)