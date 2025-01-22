Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE commanding general visits Altadena [Image 2 of 5]

    USACE commanding general visits Altadena

    ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Areca Wilson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    From left, Col. Eric Swenson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joint field office commander, USACE Commanding General Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr., Col. Brian D. Sawser, USACE emergency field office commander, and Col. Andrew Baker, USACE Los Angeles District commander, visit areas affected by the Eaton wildfire, Jan. 23 in Altadena, California. USACE is working with local, state, and federal agencies to respond to the effects of the Los Angeles wildfires. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    This work, USACE commanding general visits Altadena [Image 5 of 5], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    altadena
    USACE LA
    usacelawildfireresponse
    lawildfires

