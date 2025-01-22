USACE commanding general visits Altadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Col. Eric Swenson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joint field office commander, USACE Commanding General Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr., Col. Brian D. Sawser, USACE emergency field office commander, and Col. Andrew Baker, USACE Los Angeles District commander, visit areas affected by the Eaton wildfire, Jan. 23 in Altadena, California. USACE is working with local, state, and federal agencies to respond to the effects of the Los Angeles wildfires. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)