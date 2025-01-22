From left, Col. Eric Swenson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joint field office commander, USACE Commanding General Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Jr., Col. Brian D. Sawser, USACE emergency field office commander, and Col. Andrew Baker, USACE Los Angeles District commander, visit areas affected by the Eaton wildfire, Jan. 23 in Altadena, California. USACE is working with local, state, and federal agencies to respond to the effects of the Los Angeles wildfires. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2025 01:23
|Photo ID:
|8840716
|VIRIN:
|250123-A-IT851-1005
|Resolution:
|5228x3485
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE commanding general visits Altadena [Image 5 of 5], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.