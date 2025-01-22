USACE commanding general visits Altadena

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Col. Brian D. Sawser, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers emergency field office commander, USACE Commanding General Lt. Gen. William H. “Butch” Graham, Col. Eric Swenson, USACE joint field office commander, Col. Andrew Baker, USACE Los Angeles District commander, and Maj. Lamar Cantelou, aide-de-camp to the commanding general, visit areas affected by the Eaton wildfire, Jan. 23 in Altadena, California. USACE received a debris removal mission from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)