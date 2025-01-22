Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Infantry Division hosts inaugural MDO Symposium [Image 4 of 5]

    4th Infantry Division hosts inaugural MDO Symposium

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Spc. William Rogers 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Panelists discuss multi-domain operations's role within their respective branches during the 4th Infantry Division’s inaugural MDO Symposium, Jan. 23, 2025, at McMahon Auditorium on Fort Carson, Colorado. Rear Adm. Brian H. Bennett, deputy director for special operations within the Joint Staff for the DoD, presented virtually to discuss the necessity of understanding how to leverage communications in an MDO environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Rogers.)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 19:42
    Photo ID: 8840428
    VIRIN: 250123-A-KY607-1091
    Resolution: 5360x3015
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Fort Carson
    Mountain Post
    Ivy
    Steadfast and Loyal
    MDO Symposium

