4th Infantry Division hosts inaugural MDO Symposium

Panelists discuss multi-domain operations's role within their respective branches during the 4th Infantry Division’s inaugural MDO Symposium, Jan. 23, 2025, at McMahon Auditorium on Fort Carson, Colorado. Rear Adm. Brian H. Bennett, deputy director for special operations within the Joint Staff for the DoD, presented virtually to discuss the necessity of understanding how to leverage communications in an MDO environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Rogers.)