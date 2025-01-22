4th Infantry Division hosts inaugural MDO Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Service members representing the Army, Navy, Air Force and Space Force take notes during the 4th Infantry Division’s inaugural Multi-domain Operations Symposium, Jan. 23, 2025, at McMahon Auditorium on Fort Carson, Colorado. The symposium aimed to enhance the force's understanding and capabilities in multi-domain operations to achieve military objectives. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Rogers.)