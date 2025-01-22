4th Infantry Division hosts inaugural MDO Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants are introduced to the panelist during the 4th Infantry Division’s inaugural Multi-domain Operations Symposium, Jan. 23, 2025, at McMahon Auditorium on Fort Carson, Colorado. Subject matter experts represented each military domain to answer questions about MDO in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Rogers.)