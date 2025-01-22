4th Infantry Division hosts inaugural MDO Symposium

Participants are introduced to the panelist during the 4th Infantry Division’s inaugural Multi-domain Operations Symposium, Jan. 23, 2025, at McMahon Auditorium on Fort Carson, Colorado. Subject matter experts represented each military domain to answer questions about MDO in large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Rogers.)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 19:42
|Photo ID:
|8840425
|VIRIN:
|250123-A-KY607-1029
|Resolution:
|3547x1995
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
