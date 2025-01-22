4th Infantry Division hosts inaugural MDO Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Chris Cook, chief of operational level doctrine, Mission Command Center of Excellence, discusses multi-domain operations doctrine during the 4th Infantry Division’s inaugural MDO Symposium, Jan. 23, 2025, at McMahon Auditorium on Fort Carson, Colorado. Cook provided an overview of the evolution of MDO, highlighting current capabilities across each military branch and future potential to ensure success on the ever-evolving global battlefield. U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Rogers.)