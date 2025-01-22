Guests at the Martin Luther King Jr. special observance at The Landing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on Jan. 21, 2025, participate in a cultural food sampling made possible by the Asian American Pacific Islander Association, African American Heritage Committee, Native American Indian Heritage Committee, and Hispanic Heritage Committee. The event, hosted by the 75th Force Support Squadron, included a speech on “Unity” by Ron Brown, retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant, which King considered a key step toward equality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 19:19
|Photo ID:
|8840420
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-LS255-1013
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Martin Luther King Jr. special observance [Image 4 of 4], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Martin Luther King Jr. special observance
