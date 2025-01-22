Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guests at the Martin Luther King Jr. special observance at The Landing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on Jan. 21, 2025, participate in a cultural food sampling made possible by the Asian American Pacific Islander Association, African American Heritage Committee, Native American Indian Heritage Committee, and Hispanic Heritage Committee. The event, hosted by the 75th Force Support Squadron, included a speech on “Unity” by Ron Brown, retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant, which King considered a key step toward equality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)