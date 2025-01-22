Guests attended a Martin Luther King Jr. special observance at The Landing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on Jan. 21, 2025, to learn about “Unity,” which King considered a significant step toward equality.
The event, hosted by the 75th Force Support Squadron, featured guest speaker Ron Brown, retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant, and offered a cultural food sampling, courtesy of the Asian American Pacific Islander Association, African American Heritage Committee, Native American Indian Heritage Committee, and Hispanic Heritage Committee.
