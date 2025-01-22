Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Martin Luther King Jr. special observance

    Martin Luther King Jr. special observance

    Photo By Todd Cromar | Ron Brown, retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant and guest speaker at the...... read more read more

    HILL AFB, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Story by Todd Cromar 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Guests attended a Martin Luther King Jr. special observance at The Landing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on Jan. 21, 2025, to learn about “Unity,” which King considered a significant step toward equality.

    The event, hosted by the 75th Force Support Squadron, featured guest speaker Ron Brown, retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant, and offered a cultural food sampling, courtesy of the Asian American Pacific Islander Association, African American Heritage Committee, Native American Indian Heritage Committee, and Hispanic Heritage Committee.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 01.23.2025 19:19
    Story ID: 489575
    Location: HILL AFB, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Martin Luther King Jr. special observance, by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Martin Luther King Jr. special observance
    Martin Luther King Jr. special observance
    Martin Luther King Jr. special observance
    Martin Luther King Jr. special observance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill
    Utah
    AFMC
    MLK Jr Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download