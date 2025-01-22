Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guests attended a Martin Luther King Jr. special observance at The Landing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on Jan. 21, 2025, to learn about “Unity,” which King considered a significant step toward equality. The event, hosted by the 75th Force Support Squadron, featured guest speaker Ron Brown, retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant, and offered a cultural food sampling, courtesy of the Asian American Pacific Islander Association, African American Heritage Committee, Native American Indian Heritage Committee, and Hispanic Heritage Committee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)