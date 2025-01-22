Ron Brown, retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant and guest speaker at the Martin Luther King Jr. Special Observance at The Landing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, on Jan. 21, 2025, discusses “Unity,” a concept King viewed as crucial for equality. The event, hosted by the 75th Force Support Squadron, treated guests to a cultural food sampling, courtesy of the Asian American Pacific Islander Association, African American Heritage Committee, Native American Indian Heritage Committee, and Hispanic Heritage Committee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 19:19
|Photo ID:
|8840422
|VIRIN:
|250121-F-LS255-1015
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Martin Luther King Jr. special observance
