Hickam First Sergeants’ 4th Quarter Diamond Sharp Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Gary Posava, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron first sergeant, presents a Hawaii First Sergeant Council Diamond Sharp Award to Senior Airman Emma Geyer, 15th AMXS avionics journeyman, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2025. The award serves to promote a culture of excellence and encourages Airmen to set high standards of performance and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)