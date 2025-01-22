Hickam First Sergeants’ 4th Quarter Diamond Sharp Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Hawaii First Sergeant Council poses for a photo with Senior Airman Emma Geyer, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics journeyman, after presenting a Diamond Sharp Award at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2025. The Diamond Sharp Award is awarded to Airmen who consistently go above and beyond in their duties and contribute positively to the Air Force's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)