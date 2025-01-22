Hickam First Sergeants’ 4th Quarter Diamond Sharp Awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron are presented with Hawaii First Sergeant Council Diamond Sharp Awards at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2025. The award serves to promote a culture of excellence and encourages Airmen to set high standards of performance and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)