Airmen assigned to the 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron are presented with Hawaii First Sergeant Council Diamond Sharp Awards at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2025. The award serves to promote a culture of excellence and encourages Airmen to set high standards of performance and professionalism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 17:35
|Photo ID:
|8840356
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-JA727-1025
|Resolution:
|5821x3868
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hickam First Sergeants’ 4th Quarter Diamond Sharp Awards [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.