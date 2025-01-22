Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hickam First Sergeants’ 4th Quarter Diamond Sharp Awards [Image 1 of 5]

    Hickam First Sergeants’ 4th Quarter Diamond Sharp Awards

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    The Hawaii First Sergeant Council poses for a photo with Airmen assigned to the 56th Air Communication Squadron and the 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2025. The Diamond Sharp Award is awarded to Airmen who consistently go above and beyond in their duties and contribute positively to the Air Force's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

