Hickam First Sergeants’ 4th Quarter Diamond Sharp Awards

The Hawaii First Sergeant Council poses for a photo with Airmen assigned to the 56th Air Communication Squadron and the 792nd Intelligence Support Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2025. The Diamond Sharp Award is awarded to Airmen who consistently go above and beyond in their duties and contribute positively to the Air Force's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)