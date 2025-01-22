Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman James Johnson [Image 2 of 3]

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman James Johnson

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman James Johnson, 8th Fighter Wing public affairs journeyman, prepares his camera kit equipment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. Johnson contributed to high-performing Quality of Life visual products, showcasing base improvements and the grand opening of the Kunsan Dining Facility, further highlighting Kunsan’s commitment to its Airmen, leading him to win the 8th FW’s ‘Pride of the Pack.’ (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Pride of the Pack
    INDOPACOM
    POTP

