Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman James Johnson

Senior Airman James Johnson, 8th Fighter Wing public affairs journeyman, prepares his camera kit equipment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. Johnson contributed to high-performing Quality of Life visual products, showcasing base improvements and the grand opening of the Kunsan Dining Facility, further highlighting Kunsan’s commitment to its Airmen, leading him to win the 8th FW’s ‘Pride of the Pack.’ (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)