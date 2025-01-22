Senior Airman James Johnson, 8th Fighter Wing public affairs journeyman, prepares his camera kit equipment at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. Johnson contributed to high-performing Quality of Life visual products, showcasing base improvements and the grand opening of the Kunsan Dining Facility, further highlighting Kunsan’s commitment to its Airmen, leading him to win the 8th FW’s ‘Pride of the Pack.’ (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2025 02:41
|Photo ID:
|8839341
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-CJ696-1161
|Resolution:
|4952x3295
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman James Johnson [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman James Johnson
No keywords found.