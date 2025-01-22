Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman James Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman James Johnson, 8th Fighter Wing public affairs journeyman, takes a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. Johnson was selected for the 8th Fighter Wing’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for his efforts in creating Kunsan’s first "Connectivity Hub" (The KRUD), streamlining base information and saving 252 man-hours and $13,000 in app development costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)