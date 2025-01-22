Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman James Johnson [Image 3 of 3]

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman James Johnson

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman James Johnson, 8th Fighter Wing public affairs journeyman, takes a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. Johnson was selected for the 8th Fighter Wing’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for his efforts in creating Kunsan’s first "Connectivity Hub" (The KRUD), streamlining base information and saving 252 man-hours and $13,000 in app development costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

