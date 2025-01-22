Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman James Johnson

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea-- Senior Airman James Johnson, 8th Fighter Wing public affairs journeyman, was awarded the 8th FW’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of Jan. 20-24, 2025.



Since joining the Pacific Air Force’s top-ranked Public Affairs team in April, Johnson has played a crucial role in enhancing United States Forces Korea’s information operations across the Indo-Pacific. Despite a 33% gap in manning, he facilitated 121 visual information projects covering more than 5,000 sorties, reaching over 2.1 billion people globally.



A standout achievement was his work as part of a 25-person joint-documentation team for Seventh Air Force’s multinational exercise, Korea Flying Training, where he helped produce 192 products and 630 hours of coverage, amplifying the event to 657 million people across 15 countries. This effort reinforced the Department of Defense’s $1.2 billion investment in regional stability.



Johnson also created Kunsan’s first "Connectivity Hub" (The KRUD), streamlining base information and saving 252 man-hours and $13,000 in app development costs. He also contributed to high-performing Quality of Life products, showcasing base improvements and the grand opening of the Kunsan Dining Facility, further highlighting Kunsan’s commitment to its Airmen.



Thank you, Senior Airman Johnson, for significantly advancing the Wolf Pack’s mission success, operational efficiency, and regional communication through your dedication and innovation. Congratulations on winning this week’s ‘Pride of the Pack’!

