    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman James Johnson [Image 1 of 3]

    Pride of the Pack: Senior Airman James Johnson

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman James Johnson, 8th Fighter Wing public affairs journeyman, edits a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 23, 2025. Johnson was selected as the 8th FW’s ‘Pride of the Pack’ for the week of Jan. 20-24. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

