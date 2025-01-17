U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Castro-Camacho narrates a ceremony as Airmen and Soldiers commemorate the fallen civilians and defenders of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
This work, 911 Commemorations [Image 10 of 10], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.