911 Commemorations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaime Thompson narrates a ceremony commemorating the fallen civilians and defenders who passed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)