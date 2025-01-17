911 Commemorations

U.S. Air Force Firefighters, Staff Sgt. Stephen Beaufort and Senior Airman Jake Peterson, both assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron ruck to commemorate the fallen civilians and defenders of Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
