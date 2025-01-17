911 Commemorations

A U.S. Air Force Color Guard, fielded by Senior Airman Jake Peterson, Staff Sgt Cameren Miller, and Staff Sgt. Solomon Weltzheimer stand during a ceremony commemorating the fallen civilians and defenders who passed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Sept. 11, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
