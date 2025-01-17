Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support [Image 4 of 5]

    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A line of M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tanks are stored at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland. Powidz APS-2 is the NATO-funded worksite and the U.S. Army’s newest, most modern APS worksite in the world. Army Field Support Battalion-Poland maintains mission command of the Powidz APS-2 worksite.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 01:31
    Photo ID: 8838051
    VIRIN: 250122-A-SM279-3504
    Resolution: 4030x2964
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Deterrence
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

