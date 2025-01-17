A line of M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tanks are stored at the Powidz Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Powidz, Poland. Powidz APS-2 is the NATO-funded worksite and the U.S. Army’s newest, most modern APS worksite in the world. Army Field Support Battalion-Poland maintains mission command of the Powidz APS-2 worksite.
|01.22.2025
|01.22.2025 01:31
|8838051
|250122-A-SM279-3504
|4030x2964
|2.91 MB
|POWIDZ, PL
Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support
