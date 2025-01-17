Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    01.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A representative from U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (right) provides instruction to Poland Provided Logistic Support personnel from the Polish military’s 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Battalion on maintenance of the M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tank at the Powidz APS-2 worksite. (Cpt. James Bath)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 01:31
    Photo ID: 8838050
    VIRIN: 250122-A-A4479-9588
    Resolution: 3966x2524
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support
    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support
    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support
    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support
    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deterrence
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download