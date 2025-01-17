Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A representative from U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (right) provides instruction to Poland Provided Logistic Support personnel from the Polish military’s 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Battalion on maintenance of the M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tank at the Powidz APS-2 worksite. (Cpt. James Bath)