Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    01.22.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Poland Provided Logistic Support personnel from the Polish military’s 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Battalion go through a training program that includes 8-12 weeks of classroom instruction followed by 16 weeks of supervised reinforcement training and up to a year with field service representatives onsite for targeted troubleshooting of APS-2 equipment. (Photo by Cpt. James Bath)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 01:31
    Photo ID: 8838049
    VIRIN: 250122-A-A4479-3208
    Resolution: 2503x1533
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support
    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support
    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support
    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support
    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deterrence
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    ArmyPrepositionedStocks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download