Poland Provided Logistic Support personnel from the Polish military’s 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Battalion go through a training program that includes 8-12 weeks of classroom instruction followed by 16 weeks of supervised reinforcement training and up to a year with field service representatives onsite for targeted troubleshooting of APS-2 equipment. (Photo by Cpt. James Bath)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 01:31
|Photo ID:
|8838049
|VIRIN:
|250122-A-A4479-3208
|Resolution:
|2503x1533
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support
No keywords found.