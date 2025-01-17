Strengthening Deterrence in the East: Poland Provided Logistic Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Poland Provided Logistic Support personnel from the Polish military’s 33rd Army Prepositioned Stocks Battalion go through a training program that includes 8-12 weeks of classroom instruction followed by 16 weeks of supervised reinforcement training and up to a year with field service representatives onsite for targeted troubleshooting of APS-2 equipment. (Photo by Cpt. James Bath)