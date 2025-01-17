Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jared Mitchell, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental technician, and Senior Airman Jaylen Green, 8th OMRS dental technician, inspect meal ready-to-eat pallets for contaminants after a simulated air attack during exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2025. Robust readiness exercises like Bev Pack 25-1 provide a realistic, unpredictable environment for Airmen to improve their lethality and survivability under threat. (U.S. Air Force James Johnson)
