Senior Airman OShane Williams, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, inspects meal ready-to-eat pallets for contaminants during exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2025. Robust readiness exercises like Bev Pack 25-1 provide a realistic, unpredictable environment for Airmen to improve their lethality and survivability under threat. (U.S. Air Force James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 00:22
|Photo ID:
|8838008
|VIRIN:
|011425-F-OO000-1156
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.18 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.