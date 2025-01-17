Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman OShane Williams, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, inspects meal ready-to-eat pallets for contaminants during exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2025. Robust readiness exercises like Bev Pack 25-1 provide a realistic, unpredictable environment for Airmen to improve their lethality and survivability under threat. (U.S. Air Force James Johnson)