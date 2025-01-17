Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Senior Airman OShane Williams, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, inspects meal ready-to-eat pallets for contaminants during exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2025. The exercise advances the Wolf Pack’s ability to simultaneously generate and sustain operations at a main operating base and a simulated forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 8838011
    VIRIN: 011425-F-OO000-1142
    Resolution: 5126x3411
    Size: 7.49 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection
    Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection
    Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection
    Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing, Bev Pack 25-1, 8th MDG, MREs, Kunsan Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download