Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection

Senior Airman OShane Williams, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, inspects meal ready-to-eat pallets for contaminants during exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2025. The exercise advances the Wolf Pack’s ability to simultaneously generate and sustain operations at a main operating base and a simulated forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)