Senior Airman OShane Williams, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron public health technician, inspects meal ready-to-eat pallets for contaminants during exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2025. The exercise advances the Wolf Pack’s ability to simultaneously generate and sustain operations at a main operating base and a simulated forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 00:22
|Photo ID:
|8838011
|VIRIN:
|011425-F-OO000-1142
|Resolution:
|5126x3411
|Size:
|7.49 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.