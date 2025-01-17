Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Simulated M8 chemical detection paper is displayed on a pedestal during exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2025. M8 paper is chemical detection paper that is used to detect the presence of liquid nerve and blister agents. Bev Pack 25-1 is a robust combat readiness exercise that tests the Wolf Pack's ability to survive and operate in a contested environment and execute an agile combat employment movement to a simulated forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)