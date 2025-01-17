Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection [Image 2 of 4]

    Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman James Johnson 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Simulated M8 chemical detection paper is displayed on a pedestal during exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2025. M8 paper is chemical detection paper that is used to detect the presence of liquid nerve and blister agents. Bev Pack 25-1 is a robust combat readiness exercise that tests the Wolf Pack's ability to survive and operate in a contested environment and execute an agile combat employment movement to a simulated forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.22.2025 00:22
    Photo ID: 8838009
    VIRIN: 011425-F-OO000-1021
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    This work, Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing, Bev Pack 25-1, 8th MDG, MREs, Kunsan Air Base

