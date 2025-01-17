Simulated M8 chemical detection paper is displayed on a pedestal during exercise Beverly Pack 25-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Jan. 14, 2025. M8 paper is chemical detection paper that is used to detect the presence of liquid nerve and blister agents. Bev Pack 25-1 is a robust combat readiness exercise that tests the Wolf Pack's ability to survive and operate in a contested environment and execute an agile combat employment movement to a simulated forward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2025 00:22
|Photo ID:
|8838009
|VIRIN:
|011425-F-OO000-1021
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beverly Pack 25-1: MRE Inspection [Image 4 of 4], by SrA James Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.