    Headquarters and Service Battalion participate in a 5k hike [Image 9 of 9]

    Headquarters and Service Battalion participate in a 5k hike

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group participate in a 5k hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Jan. 14, 2025. The hike was held to improve combat conditioning for follow-on hikes and to strengthen esprit de corps in the battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 15:22
    Photo ID: 8837299
    VIRIN: 250114-M-TA747-1350
    Resolution: 6711x4474
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Headquarters and Service Battalion participate in a 5k hike [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Savannah Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    Marines
    1stMLG
    H&S
    USMCNews
    Ready Set

