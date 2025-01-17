Headquarters and Service Battalion participate in a 5k hike

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Diana LopezVasquez, a finance technician with Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, participates in a 5k hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Jan. 14, 2025. The hike was held to improve combat conditioning for follow-on hikes and to strengthen esprit de corps in the battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris)