Headquarters and Service Battalion participate in a 5k hike

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group participate in a 5k hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Jan. 14, 2025. The hike was held to improve combat conditioning for follow-on hikes and to strengthen esprit de corps in the battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 15:22
|Photo ID:
|8837294
|VIRIN:
|250114-M-TA747-1211
|Resolution:
|5724x3816
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
