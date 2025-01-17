Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headquarters and Service Battalion participate in a 5k hike [Image 6 of 9]

    Headquarters and Service Battalion participate in a 5k hike

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Aaron Munoz, a native of Fresno, California and finance technician with Service Company, Headquarters and Service Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, carries the guidon during a 5k hike on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California Jan. 14, 2025. The hike was held to improve combat conditioning for follow-on hikes and to strengthen esprit de corps in the battalion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Norris)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 15:22
    Photo ID: 8837295
    VIRIN: 250114-M-TA747-1270
    Resolution: 3861x3861
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Headquarters and Service Battalion participate in a 5k hike [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Savannah Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    Marines
    1stMLG
    H&S
    USMCNews
    Ready Set

