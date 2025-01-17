JTL III: Leadership lessons, laughter, and life-changing connections

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Journey to Leadership Tier III class graduated last Nov. 22, at U.S. Army Sustainment Command headquarters, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. JTL is a dynamic, three-tiered leadership development program, developed and administered by ASC G3/5/7 (Operations and Training) Training and Program branch. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs