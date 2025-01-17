JTL III: Leadership lessons, laughter, and life-changing connections

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Journey to Leadership Tier III class visited the U.S Army Materiel Command, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s higher headquarters, at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, as part of the course curriculum. Students met with leadership, received mission overviews, and took a tour of Redstone Arsenal. JTL is a dynamic, three-tiered leadership development program, developed and administered by ASC G3/5/7 (Operations and Training) Training and Program branch. (Courtesy photo)