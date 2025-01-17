Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Hinson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, presents Kimberly Conrad, Journey to Leadership Tier III student, her graduation plaque during the class graduation ceremony held last Nov. 22, at ASC headquarters, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. JTL is a dynamic, three-tiered leadership development program, developed and administered by ASC G3/5/7 (Operations and Training) Training and Program branch. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)
JTL III: Leadership lessons, laughter, and life-changing connections
