Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTL III: Leadership lessons, laughter, and life-changing connections [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JTL III: Leadership lessons, laughter, and life-changing connections

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Brig. Gen. John “Brad” Hinson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, presents Kimberly Conrad, Journey to Leadership Tier III student, her graduation plaque during the class graduation ceremony held last Nov. 22, at ASC headquarters, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. JTL is a dynamic, three-tiered leadership development program, developed and administered by ASC G3/5/7 (Operations and Training) Training and Program branch. (Photo by Jon Micheal Connor, ASC Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 13:42
    Photo ID: 8837199
    VIRIN: 241122-A-GN656-2111
    Resolution: 2816x3008
    Size: 324.43 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTL III: Leadership lessons, laughter, and life-changing connections [Image 3 of 3], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTL III: Leadership lessons, laughter, and life-changing connections
    JTL III: Leadership lessons, laughter, and life-changing connections
    JTL III: Leadership lessons, laughter, and life-changing connections

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JTL III: Leadership lessons, laughter, and life-changing connections

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    AMC
    ASC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download