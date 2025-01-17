JTL III: Leadership lessons, laughter, and life-changing connections

Courtesy Photo | The Journey to Leadership Tier III class visited the U.S Army Materiel Command, U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Journey to Leadership Tier III class visited the U.S Army Materiel Command, U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s higher headquarters, at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, as part of the course curriculum. Students met with leadership, received mission overviews, and took a tour of Redstone Arsenal. JTL is a dynamic, three-tiered leadership development program, developed and administered by ASC G3/5/7 (Operations and Training) Training and Program branch. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Participating in U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s Journey to Leadership Tier III program felt like entering a new realm of possibilities – equal parts exhilarating and full of unexpected growth opportunities. As a relatively new supervisor, I came into the program with enthusiasm but also plenty of questions about how to lead effectively. Thanks to JTL III, I’ve gained not only clarity but also confidence in navigating the complexities of leadership, with tools and insights that have reshaped my approach.



Stepping into a supervisory role has been an eye-opening experience. It’s like being given a recipe with half the instructions missing – you’re not entirely sure if you’re making a soufflé or a pancake, but you’re committed to serving something edible. JTL III gave me the tools to confidently steer through this adventure.



With four one-week sessions – two weeks at ASC headquarters and two weeks visiting brigade locations – spread over six months, the program provided an effective blend of classroom learning and exercises, guest speakers, and personalized coaching, packing in more wisdom than I thought possible. Although the JTL III curriculum did not require job shadowing, leadership interviews, or group projects like the other tiers’ curriculums, it was nonetheless intensive. However, the program was executed effectively, allowing me to manage the workload and my day-to-day duties without feeling overwhelmed.



One of the absolute highlights of the program was connecting with other supervisors from across the ASC enterprise. Before JTL III, my idea of management was limited to the specific situations and challenges I encountered in my own career and within my own team. Listening to my peers’ stories of triumphs, missteps, and creative problem-solving reminded me that every leader, regardless of their level of experience, encounters obstacles and learns valuable lessons through trial and error. It turns out, most of us are just trying to make it through without stumbling too badly, and that’s oddly comforting.



It wasn’t just the shared experiences that were inspiring – it was the people. The program brought together a diverse group from all corners of ASC, each with unique backgrounds and roles. This variety sparked some fantastic discussions and deepened our understanding of different organizational missions. The collaborative exercises were equally engaging, as we worked through both real and hypothetical challenges while testing out the tools we’d learned. The team-building activities also helped us bond, creating a network of people I can turn to when things get tough. Leadership can sometimes feel lonely, but now I know I’ve got a strong support system just a call away.



The coaching sessions were like having a personal guide for my career. My coach had an uncanny knack for zeroing in on exactly what I needed to hear, whether it was a gentle nudge to think long-term career or a reminder to celebrate small victories. She also understood my balancing act between work and a young family, and her encouragement and support were invaluable – thanks to her, I’m not just looking at the road ahead, I’m actually excited about what’s down the line.



JTL III wasn’t all introspection and storytelling, though. The program delivered practical lessons on communication and decision-making that I could immediately put into action. The program challenged me to evaluate my leadership potential critically and to consider new approaches for inspiring and empowering my team.



Key modules on emotional intelligence, adaptability, and strategic thinking quickly influenced my day-to-day interactions. These tools empowered me to include our team in developing my organizational improvement plan, allowing them to take part in making us more effective and efficient. My team probably doesn’t even realize how much of my newfound clarity and confidence comes straight from those sessions, but I’ll take the wins where I can get them.



What surprised me most was how much fun the whole experience turned out to be. I went into JTL III thinking it would give me some tools to add to my supervisory toolbox, but it ended up being more than that. For me, the program was not just a training opportunity but a profound journey of personal and professional growth. Leadership, as it turns out, isn’t just about keeping the train on the tracks – it’s about enjoying the ride, finding humor in the hiccups, and learning something new at every stop.



Now, about two months after graduating from JTL III, I find myself reflecting on the experience with an even deeper appreciation. The messages have continued to resonate, and I’ve noticed how much more intentional I am in my approach to leadership. Whether it’s handling a tricky situation or celebrating a team success, I feel equipped to navigate with confidence and empathy.



Looking back, I’m amazed at how much I’ve grown. The program has given me more confidence in my ability to lead, a better understanding of how ASC operates, and connected me with a great group of people. JTL III didn’t just make me a better supervisor; it made me a better teammate, supporter, and problem-solver.



If you’re considering signing up for JTL III, my advice is simple: buckle up and enjoy the ride. It’s an experience filled with lessons, laughter, and plenty of “aha” moments that will stick with you long after the program ends. Leadership really is a journey, and JTL III has prepared me to lead with purpose and dedication, and a clear sense of direction.