Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Orlando Soto, the 156th Wing command chief and Chief Master Sgt. Neil Larregui, the state command chief, both with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, present a gift to a child during a Three Kings eve event at Loiza, Puerto Rico, Jan. 5, 2025. Since 1976, the PRANG has honored a Puerto Rican tradition, Three Kings Day, by volunteering their service to the Piñones community through a yearly event where the 156th Wing Chiefs Council and U.S. Airmen partnered with local non-profit organizations to impact hundreds of children from newborn to 12-years-old, during the eve of Three Kings Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)