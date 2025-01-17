Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event

    PIñONES, PUERTO RICO

    01.05.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rafael Rosa 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Victoria Ramos, the 156th Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, secures an inflatable slide during a Three Kings eve event at Loiza, Puerto Rico, Jan. 5, 2025. Since 1976, the PRANG has honored a Puerto Rican tradition, Three Kings Day, by volunteering their service to the Piñones community through a yearly event where the 156th Wing Chiefs Council and U.S. Airmen partnered with local non-profit organizations to impact hundreds of children from newborn to 12-years-old, during the eve of Three Kings Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 12:24
    Photo ID: 8837122
    VIRIN: 250105-Z-MF014-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.8 MB
    Location: PIñONES, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event [Image 10 of 10], by MSgt Rafael Rosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event
    Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event
    Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event
    Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event
    Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event
    Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event
    Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event
    Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event
    Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event
    Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    community
    Three Kings day
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download