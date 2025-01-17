Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event

The Three Kings greet families at the Three Kings eve event at Loiza, Puerto Rico, Jan. 5, 2025. Since 1976, the Puerto Rico Air National Guard has honored a Puerto Rican tradition, Three Kings Day, by volunteering their service to the Piñones community through a yearly event where the 156th Wing Chiefs Council and U.S. Airmen partnered with local non-profit organizations to impact hundreds of children from newborn to 12-years-old, during the eve of Three Kings Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)
