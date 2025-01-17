Chiefs Council Three Kings eve event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the 156th Wing Chiefs Council, and U.S. Airmen, all with the Puerto Rico Air National Guard, pose for a photo during a Three Kings eve event at Loiza, Puerto Rico, Jan. 5, 2025. Since 1976, the PRANG has honored a Puerto Rican tradition, Three Kings Day, by volunteering their service to the Piñones community through a yearly event where the 156th Wing Chiefs Council and U.S. Airmen partnered with local non-profit organizations to impact hundreds of children from newborn to 12-years-old, during the eve of Three Kings Day. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Rafael D. Rosa)