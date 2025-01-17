NMRTC NE Saratoga Springs members spent time with Toys for Tots in December. Pictured are Ms. Henrietta, HN Tiffany Feezel, HM1 Christopher Hawthorne, HM3 Antonella Mesinassmith, HM3 Jordan Jones, SSgt Kleniewski and Ms. Megan.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 10:46
|Photo ID:
|8836932
|VIRIN:
|241211-N-CK740-4411
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC NE Holidays [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Patrick Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.