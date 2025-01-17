Date Taken: 12.19.2024 Date Posted: 01.21.2025 10:46 Photo ID: 8836905 VIRIN: 241219-N-CK740-4301 Resolution: 5712x4284 Size: 4.36 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NMRTC NE Holiday [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Patrick Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.