NMRTC NE Saratoga Springs enjoying their holiday potluck. Pictured from left to right, HN Lewis, Dr. Becker, Ms. Perkins and Ms. Spiak.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2025 10:46
|Photo ID:
|8836910
|VIRIN:
|241219-N-CK740-5667
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC NE Holiday [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Patrick Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.