    Frostbite Road Race brings together Team Yokota, local communities [Image 3 of 9]

    Frostbite Road Race brings together Team Yokota, local communities

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A fitness instructor leads a Zumba warm-up to help runners prepare for the 44th Annual Frostbite Road Race at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2025. This event highlights the strong connection between the Yokota Air Base community and local Japanese residents while fostering mutual respect, friendship and collaboration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Natalie Doan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2025 00:35
    Photo ID: 8836643
    VIRIN: 250119-F-GS842-1134
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.62 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frostbite Road Race brings together Team Yokota, local communities [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Natalie Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marathon
    Fitness
    Running
    Frostbite Road Race

